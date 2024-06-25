Motorist yields P238,000 illegal drugs

AUTHORITIES arrested a motorist and seized around P238,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-criminality checkpoint in Lanao del Sur, the police said Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) said the motorist, who was not identified, was arrested Monday, June 24, along Narciso Ramos Highway in Upper Igabay village, Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur.

The Pro-Bar said the policemen became curious when they spotted a motorist driving motorcycle with no registered plate was hesitant to advance to the checkpoint they were manning.

The motorist manifested suspicious behaviour and was unable to present his motorcycle registration documents when policemen confronted him. He also appeared uneasy and uncooperative.

The police said the motorist voluntarily admitted to possessing illegal drugs when further questioned by the policemen.

The police said seized from the motorist were some 35 grams of suspected shabu packed in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P238,000, and a motorcycle.

The arrested motorist was taken to the municipal police station of Kapatagan in preparation for the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)