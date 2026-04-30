MOU to prevent escalation of labor disputes signed

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), in partnership with the National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB) and other concerned stakeholders, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to prevent the escalation of labor disputes.

The other signatories of the MOU formalized during the 2nd Quarter Mobile Meeting on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Margosatubig town, are Zamboanga del Sur Public Employment Service Office (Peso) managers and officials of Job Placement Officers Association Inc.

DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Albert Gutib said the MOU establishes a strengthened collaboration among DOLE, NCMB, and the Peso-JPO Association to enhance community-based labor dispute prevention and resolution mechanisms through the ADR framework.

Under the agreement, Gutib said the parties commit to strengthen the capacity of Peso managers and job placement officers in early intervention, conciliation referral, and proper coordination of labor-related concerns, ensuring that workplace issues are addressed at the earliest possible stage.

The initiative is designed to promote industrial peace, voluntary compliance, and efficient resolution of labor issues by empowering Peso officers as frontline partners in the labor relations system at the local level.

Gutib underscored the importance of convergence among DOLE agencies and local partners in ensuring accessible, timely, and responsive labor assistance services, while strengthening preventive mediation mechanisms in the field.

NCMB-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Gerie Lampitoc expressed full support for the partnership, emphasizing that strengthening ADR at the community level contributes significantly to preventing labor disputes from escalating and reinforces harmonious labor-management relations.

The Zamboanga del Sur Peso managers and Job Placement Officers Association Inc. likewise committed to actively support the implementation of the MOU through participation in future capability-building activities and closer coordination with NCMB and DOLE field offices. (SunStar Zamboanga)