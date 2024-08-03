MPW-Barmm completes road project in Sulu

THE Ministry of Public Works in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MPW-Barmm) have completed the construction of a farm-to-market road (FMR) geared to improving the lives of rural communities in the province of Sulu, the military said Saturday, August 3.

The 11th Infantry Division (11ID) said the FMR, inaugurated on Friday, August 2, was constructed on Sitio Tuwak in Bun-Bun village, Patikul, Sulu.

The 11ID said the 1.14-kilometer road, which connects the village of Bun-Bun to Taung village, is a crucial project of the MPW-Barmm since it is expected to provide vital opportunities that will significantly uplift the living standards and social condition of the local populace.

Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, 11ID commander, who graced the inauguration of the project, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving peace and development in the province.

“Sa pamamagitan ng sama-samang pagsisikap ng Ministry of Public Works and Highways (MPWH) Barmm, Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Sulu, MLGU ng Patikul, lokal na komunidad, at 11th Infantry Division, tayo ay nakagawa ng isang mahalagang istraktura. Ang pagpapasinaya ng daang ito ay magbibigay ng pagkakataong maiangat ang pamumuhay at kalagayang panlipunan ng mga tao sa Patikul (Through the joint efforts of the Ministry of Public Works and Highways (MPWH) Barmm, the Provincial Government of Sulu, the MLGU of Patikul, the local community, and the 11th Infantry Division, we have built an important structure. The inauguration of this road will provide an opportunity to improve the lifestyle and social condition of the people of Patikul),” Patrimonio said.

Engineer Ajan Ajijul of the Sulu 1st District Engineering Office, highlighted the continued partnership between the MPWH-Barmm, 11ID, and local government units.

“Rest assure that our partnership will continue with the MPWH-Barmm, we are committed to furthering development projects that will benefit the communities in Sulu,” Ajijul said.

The new road is expected to enhance access to markets, healthcare, education, and other essential services, fostering economic growth and stability in the province of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)