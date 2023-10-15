MPW-Barmm implements street light project in Basilan

THE Ministry of Public Works in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MPW-Barmm) is currently implementing a street light project in Basilan province.

Engineer Kasim Ajalal Hasanin, MPW-Basilan district engineer, said Sunday, October 15, that his office is installing street lights in the different municipalities of Basilan.

Basilan province comprises two cities—Isabela and Lamitan—and 11 towns—Akbar, Al-Barka, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Hadji Muhtamad, Lantawan, Maluso, Sumisip, Tabuan-Lasa, Tipo-Tipo, Tuburan, and Ungkaya Pukan.

Hasanin said the street light project is implemented by the administration.

Hasanin said the installation of street lights is in addition to the Kapayapaan sa Pamayanan (Kapyanan) project and the sustained implementation of MPW-Barmm's regular infrastructure projects that are expected to be completed soon.

He expects more projects will be implemented by his office as a bigger budget has been allocated for Basilan province aside from the 2023 allocation of P1.2 billion. (SunStar Zamboanga)