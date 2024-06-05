MPW-Barmm purchases P388.5-M new heavy equipment

THE Ministry of Public Works in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MPW-Barmm) has purchased some P388.5 million worth of heavy equipment as MPW advances its commitment to enhancing infrastructure development in Barmm.

Engineer Danilo Ong, MPW officer-in-charge, said the newly purchased heavy equipment includes motor graders, road rollers, excavators, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, and transmit mixers.

“This is really important, especially in accelerating the implementation of basic infrastructure or the road projects specifically the projects undertaken by the administration,” Ong said in a statement Wednesday, June 5.

“This investment is a testament to the dedication to maintaining and improving public works infrastructure which is essential for the economic growth and development of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao,” he added

The new heavy equipment was turned over on Thursday, Mayo 30 to the District Engineering Offices (DEOs) of Cotabato City, Tawi-Tawi, Basilan, and the 1st and 2nd DEOs of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, and Sulu.

The turnover of new heavy equipment marked the second distribution conducted by the MPW in an effort to reinforce the capacities of DEOs in advancing infrastructure growth and disaster response.

The DEOs are expected to improve their services to cater to the infrastructure needs of Barmm communities, essential to contributing to the region’s overall growth.

Meanwhile, Ong revealed plans for another equipment procurement in 2025 to ensure that DEOs are well-equipped to optimize their operations, particularly in handling developmental projects and calamity response. (SunStar Zamboanga)