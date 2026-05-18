MPW-Barmm strengthens infra monitoring

THE Ministry of Public Works in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MPW-Barmm) is rolling out an upgraded version of the Expanded Bangsamoro Advanced Road Mapping and Management (E-Barmm) system to improve the monitoring, planning, and transparency of infrastructure projects.

The MPW convened last week the division chiefs and district engineering focal persons for an orientation and planning workshop aimed at finalizing the system upgrade and strengthening coordination among regional and district engineering offices.

“The upgraded digital platform would help eliminate overlapping projects and inconsistencies in regional infrastructure implementation,” Engineer Danilo Ong, MPW director-general, said in a statement Monday, May 18, 2026.

“Through this system, we can establish a more accurate, reliable, and updated database of road networks and project locations to support sound planning and informed decision-making,” Ong added.

He said the upgraded E-Barmm platform now integrates advanced security features, geographic information system (GIS) capabilities, and a dedicated mobile application through a partnership with WoodFields Consultants, Incorporated.

Engineer Tarhata Kalim, MPW construction division chief, said the upgraded system was also designed to increase public participation by making project information accessible in real time.

WoodFields Project Manager Dave Umali demonstrated the updated platform before participants conducted data validation and correction activities during the orientation and planning workshop last week.

Field engineers also reviewed migrated records and filtered uploaded geo-tagged photos to ensure the accuracy and quality of the database prior to the system’s rollout. (SunStar Zamboanga)