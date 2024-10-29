MPW-BARMM to implement P226.3-M infra projects in Lanao del Sur

THE Ministry of Public Works in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MPW-BARMM), through the Lanao del Sur 2nd District Engineering Office, is implementing P226.3 million in infrastructure projects in the province.

Engineer Abdul Maomit Tomawis, MPW deputy minister and OIC-district engineer, stated on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, that the P226.3 million projects include five regular infrastructure undertakings for 2024, two for 2023, two additional projects under the 2023 Special Development Fund, and one project funded by the 2023 Transitional Development Impact Fund.

Tomawis noted that the projects range from road construction and concreting to the establishment of a bridge in Barangay Proper Uyaan, Madamba, and a staff house for the District Engineer’s Office in Malabang.

On Friday, October 25, the MPW-BARMM held a mass contract signing in Marawi City to officially commence multiple infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening connectivity and public services across Lanao del Sur.

“It is the start of delivering a promise to the Bangsamoro people, a result of our collective struggle, sacrifices, and negotiations,” Tomawis said in a statement.

He emphasized the importance of efficient implementation, noting that both local and international stakeholders are closely observing the impact of these initiatives as part of BARMM’s commitments.

He also mentioned that almost all the projects under the 2nd District Engineering Office in Lanao del Sur for 2024 have been fully procured, and contracts have been secured with contractors.

Investment in essential infrastructure, transportation, and communication is part of the BARMM government’s 12-point priority agenda for 2023-2025, he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)