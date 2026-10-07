MPW-Basilan turns over P26-M solar-lit footbridges in 2 Maluso villages

THE Ministry of Public Works (MPW)-Basilan District Engineering Office has turned over two newly completed P26-million concrete footbridges with solar streetlights in two villages in Basilan province, an official Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

Engineer Alnaif Ronie Cuevas, MPW-Basilan acting district engineer, said the footbridges were turned over last week in the villages of Townsite and Port Holland, Maluso.

Cuevas said the footbridges, implemented under the Bangsamoro Government’s Regular Infrastructure Program 2025, connect local neighborhoods in the two villages.

Cuevas said the new structures measuring two meters wide and 260 meters long with elevated walkways address longstanding difficulties faced by residents, particularly during high tides and at night.

“It was a true success because the footbridges are a huge help to both communities. Previously, they only used bamboo walkways, which were very dark at night. During emergencies, people often fell into the mud,” Cuevas said in a statement.

He recalled how high tides previously forced students to skip classes or return home soaked in mud, noting that the community is deeply relieved and grateful that the bridges have been completed.

Equipped with solar streetlights, the projects now illuminate the walkway at night, keeping students’ shoes clean and providing more stable passage for elderly people than the former bamboo walkways.

Cuevas added that MPW-Basilan was honored to serve the communities, expressing gratitude to local leaders, residents, MPW Minister Edward Guerra and Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua for supporting the project. (SunStar Zamboanga)