Mr. Universe 2nd placer urged to be model of Zamboanga youths

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor John Dalipe has urged Alred Natividad, recently proclaimed Mr. Universe 2023 first runner-up, to continue to be a model and inspiration to the Zamboangueño youth.

Dalipe made the call as he thanked Natividad for bringing honor and fame to Zamboanga City and the entire country when the latter paid a courtesy visit to the mayor at City Hall on Friday, October 20.

At the same time, Dalipe extends his warmest felicitation to Natividad during their meeting.

The 26-year-old Natividad, who hails from Guiwan village, represented the Philippines in the Mr. Universe 2023 tilt, held in Lucknow, India last October 8.

There were 17 other contestants from all over the world.

Natividad also bagged four other special awards during the event—Best in National Costume, Best in Swimwear, Mr. Congeniality and Hammernfix Choice Award.

Natividad is a Marine Engineering graduate from the Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences and Technology. (SunStar Zamboanga)