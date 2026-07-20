MSSD-Barmm distributes over P1.2M financial aid to PWDs in Basilan town

THE Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-Barmm) has released over P1.2 million financial assistance to 206 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Tuburan, Basilan province.

MSSD-Basilan Provincial Development Officer Nurima Daggong said in a statement Monday, July 20, 2026, each of the 206 PWD-beneficiaries received P6,000 financial assistance or for a total of P1,236,000 from MSSD-Barmm.

Daggong said the financial assistance was distributed to the identified beneficiaries last week at the municipal gymnasium of Tuburan.

Daggong said the assistance was designed to assist the PWDs’ everyday needs and improve their livelihoods. It is provided through MSSD’s Kalinga para sa may Kapansanan Program.

The Kalinga Program delivers social protection and advocates for the rights of marginalized citizens with disabilities.

Daggong said each of the PWD-beneficiaries receive P500, totaling P6,000 annually.

She said there are 245 identified beneficiaries and 206 of them have already received their share. The remaining 39 will received theirs later.

She said the MSSD-Barmm partners with the local government unit through Memorandum of Agreement to implement the payouts. (SunStar Zamboanga)