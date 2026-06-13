MSSD-Barmm ensures program effective, sustainable in Basilan

THE Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-Barmm) is ensuring that its programs in Basilan are effective and sustainable through the conduct of digital tool-assisted random spot checks on its welfare beneficiaries.

Nurhada Abdulkadir, Basilan provincial coordinator, made the assurance following the house-to-house monitoring of 65 beneficiaries last week in the towns of Maluso and Al-Barka.

“The purpose of our spot monitoring is twofold: first, to ensure the MSSD program is effective, and second, to assess its quality and sustainability,” Abdulkadir said in a statement.

Abdulkair said that to speed up validation on the ground, the MSSD utilized its digital Beneficiary Data Management System (BDMS) to verify and match recipient records in real time.

The monitored beneficiaries in Maluso and Al-Barka include 53 livelihood capital beneficiaries under the Bangsamoro Sagip Kabuhayan (BSK) program, six from Kupkop, three from Kalinga, and three para-social workers.

Abdulkadir said that follow-up visits ensure that livelihood grants are properly utilized.

The spot checks are part of MSSD’s ongoing monitoring and evaluation efforts to ensure effective and transparent program delivery across Barmm. (SunStar Zamboanga)