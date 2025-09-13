MSSD-Barmm gives ‘Hadiya Care Packages’ elderly in Basilan

TWENTY-SIX vulnerable senior citizens in Basilan province have received “Hadiya Care Packages” from the Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-Barmm).

The Hadiya Care Packages were distributed house-to-house on Thursday, September 11, to the intended beneficiaries.

The project, under MSSD’s Older Persons and Persons with Disabilities Welfare Program, provides essential health and daily care items to indigent senior citizens to support their wellbeing and strengthen their capacity for self-care and health monitoring.

Each hadiya, an Arabic word meaning “gift,” contained a digital blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, temperature scanner, pillbox, disposable face masks, adult diapers, powdered milk, first-aid supplies, and other hygiene and comfort items.

“This social intervention aims to provide assistance and concrete support to elderly individuals belonging to the most vulnerable sector,” said Salima Tahalang, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the MSSD-Basilan Coordinating Office.

Tahalang explained that before distribution, MSSD identifies and validates eligible beneficiaries through house-to-house assessments in coordination with the city and municipal social welfare and development offices.

“After delivery, our field workers conduct follow-up visits to ensure that the kits—especially medical devices like digital blood pressure monitors and pulse oximeters—are used appropriately,” she added.

The Basilan rollout, which started in June in Lamitan City, aims to reach 360 beneficiaries across the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)