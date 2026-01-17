MSSD-Barmm gives hygiene kits to young learners

SOME 1,300 young learners in Cotabato City daycare centers are set to benefit from hygiene kits from the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD), designed to strengthen hygiene practices and promote clean, healthy learning environments.

The MSSD in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) said the kits were distributed on Thursday, January 15, to 65 child development workers (CDWs), who will distribute them to pupils in child development centers across Cotabato City.

“This initiative is part of the MSSD’s Early Child Care and Development (ECCD) Program and was successfully implemented under the Child and Youth Welfare Program (CYWP) and the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Program, which aims to provide essential hygiene materials to Bangsamoro children,” the MSSD said in a statement.

The MSSD said each hygiene kit contains soap, a toothbrush, kiddie toothpaste, a nail cutter with a nail file, alcohol, slippers, face masks, a comb, wet wipes, a face towel, and baby powder.

Ghite Asao, a development worker from Poblacion Mother village, Cotabato City, said the kits will support children’s daily hygiene practices, including handwashing and toothbrushing.

The MSSD said the initiative aligns with the 12th priority agenda of the Bangsamoro government, which emphasizes self-sustaining and inclusive development for young learners. (SunStar Zamboanga)