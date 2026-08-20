MSSD-Barmm releases cash aid to over 2,000 PWDs

THE Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-Barmm) has distributed cash assistance to 2,788 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), strengthening social protection to the PWDs in the region.

The distribution of cash assistance was held at the People’s Palace in Cotabato City from August 13 until Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Hasim Guimil, MSSD director for programs and operations, said the assistance is provided under the Kalinga sa mga May Kapansanan Program, implemented in partnership with the Cotabato City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Guimil said the program seeks to improve the living conditions of indigent persons with severe disabilities by providing P500 monthly, or P6,000 annually, to help meet their basic needs and ease the financial burden on low-income households.

“Beyond delivering financial assistance, the program ensures that essential social services reach our most vulnerable citizens,” Guimil said in a statement Thursday, August 20.

“This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to giving marginalized sectors greater attention and opportunities while encouraging a broader shift in how society views and supports persons with disabilities,” he added.

Cheribin Mena Viloria, Cotabato City Social Welfare and Development Office chief, underscored the importance of safeguarding the rights and dignity of PWDs and recognizing the role of their families and caregivers.

Viloria also emphasized the need for inclusive programs and responsive public services that ensure PWDs are valued and supported.

MSSD officials said efforts are underway to secure funding for the program in 2027, a move aimed at making assistance for PWDs a sustained component of the Bangsamoro Government’s broader social protection agenda. (SunStar Zamboanga)