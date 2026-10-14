MSSD begins expanded 180-day feeding program in Lanao del Sur

THE Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-Barmm) has begun rolling out the expanded 16th cycle of the Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP), benefiting 14,140 indigent learners enrolled in child development centers (CDCs) in the first district of Lanao del Sur.

Rashida Macarik, MSSD-Barmm project development officer and SFP focal person for Lanao del Sur’s first district, said Tuesday, October 13, 2026, that the program expanded its feeding days to 180 from 120.

Macarik said that child development workers and social workers started preparing and serving meals at their respective centers to support young learners’ nutritional needs throughout the 180-day feeding cycle following the delivery of food supplies beginning October 5.

The food assistance package includes 25 kilograms of rice, chicken, fish, eggs, chayote, squash, mung beans, onions, garlic, and cooking oil.

“These provisions will be used to prepare meals for children enrolled in participating child development centers,” Macarik said in a statement.

She said that under the implementation schedule, food supplies are delivered weekly over 18 weeks, with each delivery intended to cover 10 days of feeding.

She said this arrangement helps ensure that participating centers have sufficient food provisions for the duration of the program.

The SFP is a nationally funded initiative implemented by the MSSD in Barmm.

The program aims to improve the nutritional status of young children enrolled in early childhood development centers through the provision of supplementary meals. (SunStar Zamboanga)