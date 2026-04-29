MSSD rolls out JuanSIM ng Bayan program in Lanao Sur

THE Bangsamoro’s Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) has begun distributing SIM cards with free mobile data to Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Lanao del Sur.

The distribution of SIM cards is in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) through the 4Ps of MSSD under the JuanSIM ng Bayan Program, also known as the Bayanhian SIM project.

Jaslin Masbud, MSSD-Lanao del Sur provincial social welfare officer, said the beneficiaries, under the program, receive SIM cards with 25 gigabytes of monthly data allocation for one year.

The program aims to improve access to online learning, government services, and information platforms.

The rollout covered selected municipalities identified for the pilot phase, with 59 beneficiaries in Calanogas receiving SIM cards on Monday, April 27, which followed earlier distribution for 174 beneficiaries in Butig on April 23.

The initiative is being implemented in coordination with the respective municipal governments.

Abdullah Lucman, Lanao del Sur 4Ps Provincial Link said the municipalities of Calanogas and Butig were selected as pilot areas for the program, with a current total of 233 beneficiaries.

Masbud said the program goes beyond providing internet access.

“It empowers 4Ps beneficiaries with access, opportunity, and inclusion in the digital age,” Masbud said in a statement.

During the launch in Butig town, Engineer Amal Asum, DICT-Lanao del Sur director, said the new program supports the broader digitalization efforts of the government by helping ensure that 4Ps households can access and benefit from expanding online services.

The JuanSIM ng Bayan Program is expected to expand to other areas as implementation continues. (SunStar Zamboanga)