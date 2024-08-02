MTIT holds tourism awareness campaign in Jolo

THE Sulu Provincial Office of the Ministry of Trade, Investments, and Tourism (MTIT) held a tourism awareness campaign in Jolo, the province’s capital, to foster sustainable tourism practices and boost local engagement.

The campaign, held last week, has brought together local tourism businesses to share knowledge and insights, according to Nagdar Sasapan, MTIT provincial director.

Sasapan said Friday, August 2, the campaign's main goal was to explain the new accreditation scheme, criteria, guidelines, and procedures set by the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Sasapan said the participants have learned about the importance and advantages of DOT accreditation for tourism businesses.

DOT accreditation is a certification that recognizes tourism enterprises for meeting the minimum standards for operating tourism facilities and services.

MTIT Senior Tourism Operation Officer Nadayra Asgali-Pulaw highlighted the mandatory accreditation for primary tourism businesses, such as accommodation providers, travel agencies, and tour operators.

Asgali-Pulaw said that although no tourism business in Sulu is accredited yet, ongoing applications show a positive trend towards improving tourism standards in the region.

Meanwhile, Sasapan underscored the importance of keeping in touch with local tourism business partners in delivering significant updates on tourism development.

“It is important that at least you all know what we need as far as the development of tourism here in our beloved province is concerned,” he said. (SunStar Zamboanga)