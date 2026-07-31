Murder suspect hiding for 14 years arrested in Lanao del Norte

A MURDER suspect, who had been hiding for 14 years, fell into the hands of the authorities in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Norte, a top police official said Friday, July 31, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested murder suspect as alias Obi, 39, a farmer.

Sua said Obi was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of an arrest warrant around 10:29 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, in Purok 2, Karkum village, Sapad, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said Obi has standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail dated February 15, 2012 issued by a court of Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte.

Obi was brought to the Sapda Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition prior to his commitment to the issuing court.

Sua lauded the operating personnel for their successful implementation of the warrant and reiterated their unwavering commitment to the enforcement of the law.

“The successful arrest of this long-wanted individual demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is beyond the reach of the law,” Sua said in a statement.

He said they will continue to intensify efforts in locating and arresting wanted persons to uphold justice, protect the communities, and strengthen public trust in the criminal justice system. (SunStar Zamboanga)