M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 sinking death toll rises to 65

PHILIPPINE Coast Guard (PCG) technical divers recovered one cadaver during underwater operations Sunday, February 22, 2026, following the M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 maritime incident.

With the latest recovery, the PCG said the total fatalities increased to 65, with 293 survivors and 14 individuals remaining missing.

The PCG said these figures are consolidated through the joint validation of the Philippine National Police-Scene of the Crime Operatives (PNP-Soco), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM), and the affected families.

The Basilan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) said the recovered cadaver is a male found in the vessel’s car deck bow area. The PDRRMO said the victim wore a black jacket, brown shorts, and a life jacket, and carried a cellular phone and a black sling bag.

"Search and retrieval efforts continue pending formal identification of the recovered individual," the PDRRMO said.

M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 sank 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, while traveling to Jolo, Sulu, from Zamboanga City on January 26.

The incident prompted the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to suspend the passenger fleet of the Zamboanga City-based Aleson Shipping Lines, which owns M/V Trisha Kerstin 3. (SunStar Zamboanga)