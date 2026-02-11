M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 sinking fatalities rise to 52

ANOTHER cadaver was recovered during the search and rescue and dive operations on the sunken M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 off Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan province, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

The Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said the team of technical divers recovered one female victim from the sunken vessel after they commenced the dive operation.

"At approximately 7 a.m., PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) technical divers commenced operations at the wreck site," the CGDSWM said in a statement.

The BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) of the PCG deployed its rigid-hull inflatable boat to retrieve the body from the dive site.

The cadaver was then secured for proper handling and disposition, according to the CGDSWM.

As of Wednesday morning, February 11, the PCG recorded 52 fatalities and 316 survivors in connection with the sinking.

Meanwhile, the Regional Field Unit of the Scene of Crime Operatives (RFU-Soco) is in the process of identifying the human head the technical divers recovered from the sunken vessel on Wednesday.

The RFU-Soco is processing whether the head belongs of the decapitated minor recovered on Tuesday from the sunken vessel.

M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 sank on January 26, approximately 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island in Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan province.

The vessel was en route to Jolo, Sulu from Zamboanga City at the time of the maritime incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)