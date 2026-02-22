National Amnesty Commission issues safe conduct pass to Sulu resident

THE National Amnesty Commission, through the Local Amnesty Board (LAB)-Sulu, issued a safe conduct pass to an amnesty applicant in Sulu, the military said Sunday, February 22, 2026.

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade said the recipient, a resident of Maimbung, Sulu, received the pass during a ceremony Friday, February 20.

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade said the event highlights the government’s commitment to peace-building and reconciliation in the province. Maimbung municipal government officials led by Mayor Shihla Tan-Hayudini, Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, Lieutenant Colonel Kris Conrad Gutierez, the LAB-Sulu secretariat, and members of the Sulu Ulama Council attended the ceremony.

The safe conduct pass is a component of the National Amnesty Program. It allows qualified applicants to process amnesty applications without fear of arrest or detention for covered offenses.

"This initiative reflects the government’s genuine offer of reconciliation and reintegration to former rebels who choose the path of peace," the 1103rd Infantry Brigade said.

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade said it supports the National Amnesty Commission and LAB-Sulu in facilitating a secure process. The brigade said the Philippine Army remains committed to sustaining peace and development efforts throughout Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)