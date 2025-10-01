National level fugitive arrested in Zamboanga del Sur

OPERATIVES of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested one of the most wanted persons in the country with monetary reward in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga del Sur after 11 years in hiding.

The CIDG on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, identified the arrested national level fugitive as alias Rolan, 49, a native of Zamboanga Sibugay and currently residing in Buru-an village, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte.

Rolan was nabbed in a manhunt operation around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, September 28, in Sta. Maria village, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Rolan has a standing warrant of arrest for murder with no bail recommended issued by a court in Zamboanga Sibugay dated May 19, 2014, according to the CIDG.

A P145,000 cash reward is offered for the arrest of Rolan pursuant to Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Memorandum Circular Number 2021-120.

The CIDG said Rolan was allegedly responsible in the killing of a male individual on May 21, 2013 in Marsolo village, Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay.

"After the issuance of the arrest warrant, Rolan left Zamboanga Sibugay and hid in Lanao Del Norte and Zamboanga Del Sur, to evade arrest," the CIDG said in a statement.

"After 11 years of hiding, he was finally captured by the unyielding CIDG Tracker Team," it added. (SunStar Zamboanga)