National-level most wanted person, 2 others arrested in Zamboanga Sibugay

OPERATIVES of the Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office have arrested three most wanted individuals, including a national-level most wanted person in separate law enforcement operation on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, said Friday, October 16, the successful arrest was the result of their intensified campaign against most wanted persons in the province.

In an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation, Dasugo said personnel of Buug Municipal Police Station, together with other operating units, arrested an adult male identified as a Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-listed national-level most wanted person.

Dasugo said the suspect is also listed a Top 10 municipal-level most wanted person in Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay, under the E-Warrant system.

The suspect was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest for three counts of statutory rape.

Dasugo personnel of Naga Municipal Police Station successfully arrested two additional adult male fugitives listed among the municipality's most wanted persons under the E-Warrant system in two separate law enforcement operations.

The first suspect, ranked Top 2 municipal-level most wanted person, was arrested for the crime of Rape through sexual intercourse, a violation of Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code.

The second suspect, ranked Top 3 municipal-level most wanted person, was wanted for two counts Statutory Rape and Acts of Lasciviousness.

Dasugo said the warrant indicated no bail was recommended for two counts of Statutory Rape and bail of P120,000 for Acts of Lasciviousness.

Dasugo said the successful operations underscore their unwavering commitment to intensifying intelligence-driven law enforcement, strengthening coordination among operating units, and ensuring that individuals with standing warrants of arrest are brought before the proper courts to answer the charges against them. (SunStar Zamboanga)