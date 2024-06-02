National most wanted person arrested

LAWMEN have arrested one of the most wanted persons in the country with a monetary reward of P140,000 in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Sur, the police said Sunday, June 2.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) identified the arrested suspect as alias Thata, who is identified as one of the most wanted persons in the country.

The PRO-BAR said Thata was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 5:50 p.m. Friday, May 31, in Bacolod Chico village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Thata has standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail issued by a court in Molave, Zamboanga del Sur dated February 12, 2018.

The police said Thata was also involved in contract killings in the province of Zamboanga del Sur.

Thata was placed under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Lanao del Sur provincial field unit for documentation and proper disposition prior to the return of Warrant of Arrest to the court of origin.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR acting director, commended the operating units for the accomplishment.

Tanggawohn reiterated that PRO-BAR will continue to enforce the law by intensifying the implementation of service of court-issued warrants so that wanted criminals will be held liable for the crimes they have committed. (SunStar Zamboanga)