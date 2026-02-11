National most wanted person arrested in Lanao del Sur

LAWMEN have arrested a national most wanted person with P425,000 monetary reward in a law enforcement in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Police Colonel Caezar Cabuhat, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the arrested most wanted person as alias Boli, 42.

Cabuhat said Boli was nabbed in a manhunt operation around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 10, in Pindolonan village, Ganasi, Lanao del Sur.

Boli has standing warrants of arrest for four counts murder, and for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 issued by various courts in General Santos City.

Cabuhat said Boli was previously listed as the most wanted person of the General Santos City Police Office and is also included in the National Most Wanted Persons list, with a total monetary reward of P425,000 under the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Department of National Defense Joint Orders of Reward.

Boli was brought to the office of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao for documentation and proper disposition.

Cabuhat commended the joint operating units for the successful arrest of Boli, highlighting that strong coordination, intelligence sharing, and teamwork among law enforcement agencies were key to the accomplishment. (SunStar Zamboanga)