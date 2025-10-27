Navy-affiliated fishing vessel rescues man drifting in Sulu Sea

CREWMEN of a fishing vessel affiliated with the Philippine Navy successfully rescued a man adrift in the Sulu Sea, an official said Monday, October 27.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC), said Badir Jamiri was rescued around 1:23 p.m. Sunday, October 26, off Parang, Sulu.

Reyes said the rescue was carried out by the crew of F/B Janica-1, a carrier vessel under Regal Fishing and part of the 7th Company, Special CAFGU Active Auxiliary (SCAA) Squadron, which operates in support of the Philippine Navy’s maritime security initiatives.

He said the F/B Janica-1 crewmen spotted Jamiri clinging to his motorboat while drifting at sea and “immediately gave him assistance before bringing him safely aboard” the fishing vessel.

The crew subsequently coordinated with local maritime authorities for the proper turnover and documentation of the rescued individual.

Reyes commended the F/B Janica-1 crew for their prompt response and humanitarian action, underscoring the importance of Navy-affiliated maritime partners in safeguarding lives and ensuring safety at sea.

He added that the incident reaffirms the strong partnership between the Philippine Navy and civilian maritime stakeholders under the SCAA program, an enduring collaboration that enhances maritime security, safety, and responsiveness across Western Mindanao waters. (SunStar Zamboanga)