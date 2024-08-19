Navy arrest 7, seize over P20-M smuggled cigarettes

PERSONNEL of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) have arrested seven persons and seized more than P20 million worth of contraband off the province of Sulu, the NFWM said Monday, August 19, 2024.

Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamolila Jr., NFWM commander, said the arrest and confiscation of contrabands were made on Sunday, August 18, some 17 kilometers from Tubigan Island, Pangutaran, Sulu.

Tagamolila said the personnel aboard BRP-Laurence Narag (PG907) of the Naval Task Force 61 were conducting maritime security patrol when they chanced upon a motorboat named M/B Salwa-4.

Tagamolila said M/B Salwa-4, manned by a seven-man crew, was founded loaded with 350 master cases of undocumented cigarettes worth over P20 million.

The PG907 escorted M/B Salwa-4 to the Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Calarian, Zamboanga City, for further inspection and proper turnover to concerned government agency.

Tagamolila said the arrested seven crewmen, motorboat, and confiscated smuggled cigarettes were turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

"The success of this operation underscores the ongoing efforts of the NFWM and its partners to combat smuggling and protect the nation's maritime borders," he said. (SunStar Zamboanga)