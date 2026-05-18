Navy arrests 21 persons, seizes P526M smuggled cigarettes

THE Philippine Navy, through the Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) has arrested 21 people and seized some P526.2 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate maritime interdiction operations within 48-hour period in the waters of Western Mindanao.

The WMNC said Monday, May 18, 2026, that the first maritime interdiction operation took place around 3:10 p.m. of May 13 in the vicinity of Basilan province.

The WMNC said the Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) Team discovered 2,519 master cases of foreign tobacco products with an estimated worth of P317.3 million aboard M/B Zhyzhy.

The boat skipper along with 13 crew members from Maluso, Basilan, failed to present any pertinent boat documents or cargo certifications.

In less than 48 hours later, on May 15 at around 5:11 a.m., the Naval Task Force 61 intercepted JTK Express at vicinity southeast off Matanal Point, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Basilan.

The WMNC said the VBSS Team boarded JTK Express and was found the vessel was carrying 1,400 master cases of undocumented cigarettes worth P208.9 million.

The WMNC said boat captain and six crew members were unable to provide legal importation permit or cargo clearance.

Investigation showed the shipment of smuggled cigarettes came from Tawi-Tawi and bound for Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur.

The apprehended crew, two watercrafts and the multi-million pesos contraband shipments were brought to Naval Station Romulo Espaldon that houses the WMNC headquarters in Calarian village, Zamboanga City for safekeeping.

The WMNC said all the confiscated items have been formally turned over to the Bureau of Customs-Port of Zamboanga for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges.

The WMNC said they will continue to strengthen the conduct of maritime interdiction patrols to prevent entry of smuggled items in its area of operations. (SunStar Zamboanga)