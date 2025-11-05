Navy arrests 7, seizes P27.7-M smuggled cigarettes off Basilan

LAW enforcement authorities arrested seven individuals and seized P27.7 million worth of contraband in an operation off Basilan province, an official said Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes, Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC), said the shipment was intercepted on Sunday, November 2, south of Amoyloi Reefs, Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan.

Reyes said all seven arrested were crew members of the motorboat carrying the contraband.

WMNC personnel, he added, were conducting maritime security and patrol operations when they discovered the motorboat loaded with undocumented tobacco products.

Seized from the vessel were 484 master cases, 32 reams, and 129 packs of Bravo Red cigarettes, with an estimated value of P27.7 million.

The confiscated cargo was transported and fully offloaded at Naval Station Romulo Espaldon on Tuesday, November 4, and turned over to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)