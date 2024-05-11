Navy installs WPS defender as the new NFWM commander

THE Philippine Navy has installed a former defender of the West Philippine Sea as the new commander of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM), the NFWM said.

This, as Rear Admiral Donn Anthony Miraflor, who has served as the NFWM commander for more than one year and three months, has retired from military service as he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 56.

The NFWM said that Commodore Francisco Tagamolila Jr. has been installed as the new NFWM commander succeeding Miraflor, who formally bows out of military service.

Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., Navy Flag-Officer-in Command, presided over the joint Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony held at the Naval Station Romulo Espaldon on Thursday, May 9.

The NFWM said Miraflor was conferred the Philippine Legion of Honor (Degree of Officer) in recognition for his exceptionally meritorious and valuable service rendered in the performance of outstanding service in a position of major responsibility as commander of NFWM from January 19, 2023 to May 9, 2024.

In recognition of his exemplary performance in the Philippine Navy, Miraflor was lauded by Adaci as he has proven his capacity and undeniable competence in leading the Fleet-Marine Team in Western Mindanao.

“I am confident RADM (Rear Admiral) Miraflor is passing on the torch to an equally capable and steadfast naval leader,” Adaci said.

Miraflor is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Sambisig Class of 1991.

The NFWM rendered testimonial honors for the retirement of Miraflor, who faithfully served the country for 38 years.

He relinquished the command of NFWM to Tagamolila who was the former commander of Naval Forces Northern Luzon and a member of the PMA Tanglaw-Diwa Class of 1992.

Prior to his news designation, Tagamolila has been part of the Defenders of the West Philippine Sea for five years serving as the Deputy Commander of Naval Forces West.

His vast experience from his previous assignments and units gave the Philippine Navy leadership full trust and confidence in him to lead the NFWM. (SunStar Zamboanga)