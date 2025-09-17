Navy intercepts boat-load of contraband off Tawi-Tawi

THE Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC), through its operating units, intercepted a wooden-hulled vessel loaded with assorted contraband estimated to be worth millions of pesos off Tawi-Tawi.

The WMNC said the vessel, M/V Haiban, was intercepted on Sunday, September 14, near Lahangan Island, Tawi-Tawi.

The vessel, bound for Jolo, Sulu, with 12 crew onboard, was carrying undocumented cargo consisting of 10,000 sacks of rice, 4,722 bags of sugar, 80 water tanks, 1,500 boxes of noodles, and 150 cases of bottled water.

M/V Haiban was intercepted by the WMNC personnel while they were conducting maritime and security patrols off Tawi-Tawi. The vessel came from Malaysia.

The seized goods and vessel were turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

WMNC said it remains firm in safeguarding Philippine waters and combating smuggling that threatens national security and economic stability. (SunStar Zamboanga)