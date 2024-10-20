Navy, partners conduct coastal cleanup in Zamboanga City

SOME 36 sacks of trash were collected in a coastal cleanup and Scubasurero drive in one of the islands east off Zamboanga City, the military said Sunday, October 20, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said the coastal clean-up and Scubasurero even was held on Friday, October 18, at Bisaya-Bisaya Island, part of the 11-island group east of Zamboanga City.

The 4CRG said the activity was initiated by the Naval Special Operations Unit-6, in partnership with the divers of the Marine Corps Assault Battalion, the Special Boat Team of the Naval installation and Facilities Western Mindanao, JCI, and a dedicated medical team.

“The collaborative effort resulted in the collection of 35 sacks of trash, showcasing the commitment of all participants to preserving the marine environment,” the 4CRG said in a statement.

“This initiative not only aimed to protect the natural beauty of Zamboanga City’s coastal areas but also to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining clean waterways,” the 4CRG added.

The 4CRG said the event highlighted the continued dedication of the Philippine Navy and its partners in fostering environmental stewardship and encouraging community involvement in protecting the local ecosystem. (SunStar Zamboanga)