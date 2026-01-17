Navy rescues 30 passengers from distressed vessel off Tawi-Tawi

PERSONNEL of the Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) have rescued 30 passengers from a wooden-hulled vessel in distress off waters east of the municipality of Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi, a top WMNC official said Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., commander of WMNC, said the passengers were rescued from M/L Nurdia, which was found dead in the water due to a broken rudder around 9:30 p.m. Friday, January 16.

Reyes said the rescued passengers include 16 males and nine females, including one pregnant passenger and two senior citizens, as well as five children.

Reyes said the crew of BRP Juan Magluyan (PC392) sighted a flashing light about five nautical miles off the port bow of PC392 while conducting a routine maritime patrol approximately 46 nautical miles east of Turtle Islands.

“Despite challenging sea conditions, the crew of PC392 promptly conducted a rescue and assistance operation, safely embarking all 30 passengers aboard the naval vessel,” Reyes said.

He said all rescued passengers were safely disembarked around 4:45 a.m. Saturday at the port of Turtle Islands and turned over to the municipal government for further assistance.

The Turtle Islands Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, in coordination with Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Taganak, provided immediate humanitarian assistance, including food, water, and medical support, to the rescued passengers.

Reyes said the successful operation highlights the vigilance and readiness of the Philippine Navy in responding to emergencies, particularly in remote and high-risk maritime areas. (SunStar Zamboanga)