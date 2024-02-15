Navy rescues 85 people aboard vessel in distress

THE Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM), through the Naval Task Force (NTF)-61, rescued 85 people aboard a vessel in distress off Tawi-Tawi, the NFWM said Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Rear Admiral Donn Anthony Miraflor, NFWN commander, said they were rescued around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, February 13, approximately nine nautical miles southwest of Bakalao Point in Sibutu, Tawi-Tawi.

Miraflor said of the 85 people rescued, 78 of them were passengers and the remaining seven were crew of the wooden-hulled vessel, M/L Dhiemal.

Investigation showed M/L Dhiemal skippered by Ramal Hji Mallih was traveling from Tandu Banak, Sibutu to Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi, when its engine malfunctioned.

Miraflor said the NTF-61, upon receipt of the distress call, deployed BRP-Jose Loor (PC390) to conduct maritime search and rescue mission.

Miraflor said the crew of PC390 was able to locate M/L Dhiemal in Sibutu passage with the assistance of the Navy's Littoral Monitoring Station-Bongao.

He said PC390 towed the vessel in distress to Lamion Wharf in Bongao where all the passengers and crew were served hot food and subsequently turned over to the Ministry of Social Services and Development for counseling, and stress debriefing.

He said the rescued passengers and crewmen were later turned over to their respective families.

Miraflor once again reminded seafarers to ensure the seaworthiness of their vessels prior to their voyage to ensure the safety of their passengers. (SunStar Zamboanga)