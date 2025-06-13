Zamboanga

Navy rescues 90 people aboard vessel in distress off Tawi-Tawi

ZAMBOANGA. Navy personnel aboard BRP General Mariano Alvarez rescue M/L len-Lyn, a wooden-hulled vessel in distress with 90 people aboard on Thursday evening, June 12, off the coast of Languyan, Tawi-Tawi. The vessel was safely towed to a Chinese pier in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi. (SunStar Zamboanga)
NAVY personnel aboard BRP General Mariano Alvarez (PS176) have rescued a wooden-hulled vessel in distress with 90 people aboard off Tawi-Tawi, the Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) said Friday, June 13, 2025.

Captain Hilarion Cecista, WMNC acting commander, said the wooden-hulled vessel, M/L Len-Lyn, was rescued Thursday evening, June 12, off the coast of Languyan, Tawi-Tawi.

Cecista said the crew of PS176 launched a rescue operation after they received a distress call around 1:30 p.m. via Viber from a passenger aboard M/L Len-Lyn, reporting that the vessel was experiencing mechanical trouble approximately 3.4 nautical miles north of Tumbagaan Island.

Investigation showed that M/L Len-Lyn had departed the island town of Pangutaran in Sulu, and was en route to the island municipality of Sibutu in Tawi-Tawi, carrying a total of 90 passengers when the engine malfunction occurred.

“Without delay, PS176 proceeded to the last known location of M/L Len-Lyn and subsequently located the vessel drifting near Languyan Island,” Cecista said.

Cecista said PS176 safely towed the vessel in distress to Chinese Pier in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

PS176 was conducting maritime security operation when its crew received the distress call from M/L Len-Lyn.

Cecista said the PS176 and its crew stand ready to respond to any emergency or distress call at sea. (SunStar Zamboanga)

