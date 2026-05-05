Navy sailors seize P18.8-M smuggled cigarettes in Sulu

AUTHORITIES foiled the smuggling of some P18.8 million worth of tobacco products in law enforcement operations within one week in the province of Sulu, the military said Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) said the most recent confiscation was on Sunday, May 3, while the Navy sailors were conducting a maritime security patrol.

The WMNC said Navy sailors intercepted an unmarked motorboat carrying 73 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P11.2 million.

On April 26, naval forces intercepted M/B Dayang Janna while transporting 50 master cases of undocumented cigarettes worth P7.5 million.

“The vessel’s crew failed to present valid documentation for both the vessel and its cargo,” the WMNC said in a statement.

All apprehended individuals were informed of their rights and brought to Naval Station Romulo Espaldon that houses the WMNC headquarters in Zamboanga City for proper documentation.

The WMNC said the seized tobacco products and watercrafts were turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition and filing of appropriate charges.

The WMNC emphasized that these successful operations demonstrate the Philippine Navy’s firm commitment to safeguarding the maritime domain of the country and protecting the national economy from illegal activities. (SunStar Zamboanga)