Navy seizes over P234.3-M smuggled cigarettes in Western Mindanao

OVER P234.3 million worth of smuggled assorted foreign brand cigarettes were seized by the Naval Command Western Mindanao (NCWM) in law enforcement operation off Zamboanga Sibugay, an official said Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., NCWM commander, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized Sunday, July 19, in the waters off Lutangan Island, Olutanga, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Reyes said the confiscated contraband consisted of 1,491 master cases, together with the motorboat used in their transport.

Reyes said the confiscated items were turned over to the Bureau of Customs-Port of Zamboanga for appropriate legal disposition.

"The confiscation disrupted a large-scale smuggling operation that threatens government revenues, legitimate commerce, and the security of Western Mindanao's maritime routes," Reyes said in his report.

He said the confiscation of smuggled cigarettes demonstrated the firm resolved of NCWM to deny illicit traders the freedom to exploit the region's seas for unlawful gain.

He said they remain relentless in protecting the maritime borders of the country and economic interests.

He added that the waters in Western Mindanao will never be a safe passage for smugglers, and every attempt to use them for illegal trade will be met with decisive action. (SunStar Zamboanga)