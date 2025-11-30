Navy seizes over P56-M contraband in Sulu Sea

THE Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC), through its operating units under Joint Task Force (JTF)-Poseidon, successfully apprehended two vessels transporting some P56.2 million worth of contraband during a two-day intensified maritime patrol in the Sulu Sea.

The WMNC said one of the vessels, MV Fiyyah, was intercepted around 7:36 p.m. Friday, November 28, approximately 1.2 nautical miles southeast of Simandagit Point, Tawi-Tawi.

MV Fiyyah, manned by a 13-member crew, came from Malaysia en route to Bongao, the capital of Tawi-Tawi, when intercepted by JTF-Poseidon operatives.

Seized aboard the vessel were 27,000 sacks of rice and 12,828 assorted packs of foodstuff and consumer goods, with a combined estimated market value of P35.8 million.

The WMNC said the apprehended vessel was escorted to the port of Bongao and formally turned over to the Bureau of Customs (BOC)–Tawi-Tawi for proper disposition.

The other vessel, M/B Nurshaima, was intercepted Saturday, November 29, off Dipolod Island, Tongkil, Sulu.

It was found carrying 350 master cases of assorted foreign-branded cigarettes with an estimated market value of P20.3 million.

“These foreign-branded cigarettes are classified as contraband, making their importation illegal and placing them under the authority of government agencies to intercept, seize, and prosecute,” the WMNC said in a statement.

“The illicit cargo was discovered concealed beneath canvas covers,” it added.

M/B Nurshaima, its cargo, and four crewmen were escorted to Naval Station Romulo Espaldon for proper disposition.

The WMNC said it continues to intensify maritime patrols and enhance interagency coordination to combat transnational crimes across Western Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)