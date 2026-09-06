Navy seizes over P99M contraband in 3 maritime operations

THE Naval Command Western Mindanao (NCWM) seized more than P99.6 million worth of contraband and illegally transported goods in three separate maritime operations conducted from August 28 to September 3, 2026, in Western Mindanao.

The NCWM said the confiscated contraband include undocumented diesel fuel valued at P72,172,046.50, smuggled foreign cigarettes and a motor vessel valued worth P27,228,969., and illegally transported Lauan lumber valued at P251,999.50, for a combined value of ₱99,653,015.

The NCWM said the containers filled with undocumented diesel fuel were seized at vicinity 3.5 nautical miles north off Tulian Island, Jolo, Sulu.

The smuggled foreign cigarettes were seized at vicinity 1.2 nautical miles off Marungas Island, Hadji Panglima Tahil, Sulu.

The illegally transported Lauan were apprehended at vicinity two nautical miles southwest off seawaters of Cawi village, Zamboanga City.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., NCWM commander, commended the operating units and partner agencies for their vigilance and effective coordination.

“These operations reflect NCWM’s sustained commitment to securing the maritime domain of Western Mindanao and preventing its use for smuggling and other illegal activities,” Reyes said in a statement.

“We will continue working closely with partner agencies to protect our waters and national interests,” he added.

He said they will sustain the conduct of maritime security operations and coordination with law enforcement agencies to curb illegal activities and protect the country’s maritime interests in Western Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)