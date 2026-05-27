Navy seizes P113-M smuggled cigarettes off Basilan, Sulu

THE Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) seized around P113.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in the provinces of Basilan and Sulu, an official said Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., commander of WMNC, said the first operation was conducted on May 23, 2026, near the island town of Banguingui, Sulu, where the operating units intercepted FB Sea Dragon.

Reyes said the vessel was carrying 282 master cases of undocumented cigarettes with an estimated value of P42.7 million.

A day later, on May 24, another successful interdiction was carried out near Sibago Island, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Basilan, leading to the apprehension of M/B Lappas.

Reyes said the vessel was found transporting around 473 master cases of undocumented cigarettes valued at approximately P70.9 million.

"Naval personnel immediately conducted boarding, inspection, and verification procedures which confirmed that the cargoes lacked the necessary legal documents and permits," Reyes said.

He said the apprehended crew members failed to present proof of lawful transport and possession of the cargoes, prompting the apprehension of the vessels and their personnel for violation of Republic Act 12022 or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

The seized vessels and illicit cargoes were subsequently transported to Ensign Majini pier of the Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Calarian village, Zamboanga City, for inventory and documentation prior to turnover to the Bureau of Customs, Port of Zamboanga, for appropriate disposition.

Reyes said these successful operations highlight the sustained maritime security and anti-smuggling efforts of WMNC in safeguarding the maritime approaches of Western Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)