Navy seizes P1.5-M smuggled cigarettes off Basilan

THE Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC), in coordination with partner agencies, successfully intercepted a shipment of some P1.5 million worth of contraband off Basilan, a top WMNC official said Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes, Jr., commander of the WMNC, said the shipment was intercepted on Sunday, October 5, approximately 2.9 nautical miles northwest of Basilan point.

Reyes said the sailors aboard BRP-Herminigildo Yurong (PG906) were conducting maritime patrol operation when they detected and pursued a motorboat later identified as M/B Sophia manned by two crewmen.

Reyes said the motorboat that came from Zamboanga City was found transporting 60 master cases of undocumented foreign brand cigarettes worth P1.5 million when inspected by the sailors.

“During transit to Zamboanga City, rough sea conditions caused the motorboat to capsize. Despite the incident, responding personnel promptly recovered and secured the contraband for proper turnover to authorities,” Reyes said in a statement Tuesday, October 7.

The two crew members of the motorboat were safely rescued, medically cleared, and later released following due process.

Reyes said the confiscated smuggled cigarettes were turned over to the Bureau of Customs—Port of Zamboanga on Monday, October 6.

He reminded the public to refrain from engaging in the smuggling of contraband and to always abide by the rule of law.

The Philippine Navy, as a deputized law enforcement agency, remains committed to supporting inter-agency efforts against smuggling and other illicit maritime activities in line with the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept. (SunStar Zamboanga)