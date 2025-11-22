Navy seizes P174-M smuggled cigarettes off Sulu

THE Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC), through its naval patrol units, successfully interdicted five watercraft transporting significant volumes of smuggled cigarettes during a five-day sustained maritime patrol and intelligence-driven operations off Sulu, an official said Saturday, November 22.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., commander of WMNC, said the intelligence-driven operations were conducted from November 13 to 17 across the municipalities of Tapul, Banguingui, Lugus, and Jolo.

Reyes said the operations resulted in the apprehension of 35 crew members and the seizure of more than 2,874 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P174.2 million.

The five intercepted vessels and the corresponding volume and worth of smuggled cigarettes are as follows: M/B Radzboy, 500 master cases, P29 million; M/B Arriane, 300 master cases, P17.3 million; M/L Dakila, 1,095 master cases and 47 reams, P64.2 million; M/B Muramurahan, 398 master cases and 47 reams, P37.3 million; F/B Princess Wania, 401 master cases, P23.3 million; and M/B Yathrib, 180 master cases and 59 reams, P9.8 million.

Reyes said all five intercepted vessels and their cargo were escorted to Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Zamboanga City for inventory and subsequently turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)