Navy seizes P64-M smuggled cigarettes

PERSONNEL of the Philippine Navy have intercepted and seized approximately P64 million worth of contraband off the province of Tawi-Tawi, the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) reported on Sunday, March 10.

Rear Admiral Donn Anthony Miraflor, NFWM commander, said the contraband was intercepted and seized near the island of Manuk Mangkaw, Simunul, Tawi-Tawi on Saturday, March 9.

Miraflor said the personnel aboard BRP-Jose Loor, Sr. (PC390) were conducting routine maritime security patrol when they sighted a wooden-hulled vessel named M/L Yasmen.

Miraflor said that M/L Yasmen was found to be loaded with 2,120 master cases of assorted cigarettes worth P64 million when inspected by the PC390 personnel.

Miraflor said that the cigarettes were seized after no one among the 23 crewmen of M/L Yasmen was able to present documents for the cargo they were transporting.

He also said that the smuggled cigarettes, vessel, and its crew were turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Customs in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, for proper disposition.

He emphasized that the successful operation underscores the Philippine Navy's unwavering commitment to safeguard the nation’s borders and combat illegal activities, including smuggling that undermines national security and economic integrity.

"We remain resolute in our mission to uphold maritime security and promote lawful commerce within Philippine waters. The Philippine Navy stands ready to confront and deter any threat to national sovereignty and maritime safety," he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)