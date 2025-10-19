Navy seizes P695,533 smuggled petroleum products off Tawi-Tawi

SAILORS of the Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) have arrested seven individuals and seized some P695,533 worth of smuggled petroleum products in separate anti-smuggling operations off Tawi-Tawi, an official said Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., commander of the WMNC, said the bulk of the smuggled petroleum products was seized on Monday, October 13, and the rest on October 10.

Reyes said the sailors were in maritime patrol when they sighted a motorboat some 4.7 nautical miles southwest of Sikalangkalong Island, Languyan, Tawi-Tawi.

Upon inspection, the motorboat manned by a five-man crew, was found carrying 50 drums and 10 gallons of diesel and seven Liquefied Petroleum Gas tanks with an estimated market value of P542,561.

The motorboat came from Mangsee Island, Palawan, and bound for the island town of Sapa-Sapa, Tawi-Tawi.

On October 10, operating units under the Joint Task Force Poseidon, while on routine patrol, intercepted M/B Har-Jhasmier approximately 23.1 nautical miles northwest of Taja Island, Pearl Bank, Languyan.

Reyes said aboard vessel were two crew members transporting 2,500 liters of gasoline, four corroded LPG tanks, and assorted goods—all lacking proper documentation.

He said the seized vessel and cargo, with an estimated market value of P152,972, were escorted to Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Zamboanga City.

All the confiscated petroleum products and the watercrafts were turned over to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for proper disposition.

The apprehended crewmen individuals were released in good physical condition in accordance with Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code. (SunStar Zamboanga)