Navy seizes P93.89-M smuggled cigarettes in Sulu waters

THE Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC), through the Naval Task Force-61 and its operating units, has intercepted some 93.89 million worth of smuggled foreign brand cigarettes during separate maritime interdiction operations in the Sulu waters, the WMNC said Saturday, June 20, 2026.

The WMNC said that in the first operation, Navy personnel intercepted M/B Aslinda manned by five-man crew southeast of Cabucan Island, Hadji Panglima Tahil, Sulu on Thursday, June 18.

M/B Aslinda, skippered by alias Hajil, was carrying 305 master cases of undocumented foreign-brand cigarettes with an estimated value of P47.5 million.

“The vessel's crew failed to present the required cargo and vessel documents, resulting in the apprehension of the vessel and its crew,” the WMNC said in a statement.

In a separate operation also on Thursday, June 18, naval forces intercepted M/V Babyboy manned by six males and one female southwest of Marungas Island, Jolo, Sulu.

A Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operation uncovered approximately 300 master cases of undocumented foreign cigarettes concealed beneath other cargo with an estimated value of P46.3 million.

The two vessels and crew members were subsequently apprehended and escorted to Naval Station Romulo Espaldon, which houses the WMNC headquarters in Calarian village, Zamboanga City.

The WMNC said all seized vessels, cargo, and crew were turned over to the Bureau of Customs-Port of Zamboanga, for appropriate legal action and disposition in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

The WMNC said the operations form part of its continuing efforts to prevent maritime smuggling and other illegal activities within its area of responsibility and to support the enforcement of customs and maritime laws in the southern maritime borders. (SunStar Zamboanga)