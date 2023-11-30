Navy top 2 man visits Westmincom

THE Philippine Navy (PN) fully supports all the campaigns of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) against terrorism and lawlessness, particularly in curbing illegal activities at sea.

This was relayed by Rear Admiral Caesar Bernard Valencia, PN vice commander, to Lieutenant General William Gonzales, Westmincom chief, when the former paid a courtesy visit to the latter at Camp Navarro, this city, on Tuesday, November 28.

During their meeting, Valencia and Gonzales discussed about naval capability enhancements and protection of the maritime domain, highlighting the intensification of the security operations in the southern frontiers.

“Us being on the same page ensures success in all our endeavors. We are grateful for the continued support of our comrades in arms. Rest assured that we will continue to work hard to sustain peace in our area of operation,” Gonzales said.

“As we move forward from internal defense operations to territorial defense operations, we would like to ensure that peace and maritime security in the tri-borders is sustained,” Gonzales added.

He expressed gratitude to Valencia for taking the time to visit and extend support to Westmincom. (SunStar Zamboanga)