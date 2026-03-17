NBI facilitates surrender of 3 BIFF-DI members

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) facilitated the safe surrender of three members of the the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and Dawlah Islamiyah (DI) in Maguindanao del Sur.

The NBI said the three surrendered on Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur.

The NBI withheld the identities of the three surrenderers except to say they belong to the BIFF-DI Karialan faction operating in Mamasapano.

The NBI said they three surrenderers have turned over high-powered firearms that include one caliber .50 Barrett Rifle, one M79 Grenade Launcher, one M203 Grenade Launcher, one Mosin Rifle with magazine, and two ammunition of 7.62-millimeter rifle.

The surrender of the three members of BIFF-DI Karialan faction was facilitated by the different NBI offices and partner security units following intelligence information indicating that certain individuals affiliated with extremist groups operating in the area had expressed their intention to disengage from armed activities and surrender to government authorities.

The surrenderers were safely transported to a secure facility for documentation, initial debriefing, and security processing. (SunStar Zamboanga)