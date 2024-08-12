New 11ID commander outlines command philosophy

BRIGADIER General Leonardo Peña, the newly installed commander of the 11th Infantry Division (11ID), outlined his command philosophy during his first talk to troops Saturday, August 10, 2024, at the 11ID headquarters in Camp Teodulfo Bautista in Barangay Busbus, Jolo, Sulu.

Peña assumed command on Friday, August 9, replacing Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, who is set to retire from the military service on Wednesday, August 14.

Both Peña and Patrimonio belong to the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sambisig” Class of 1991.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said Monday, August 12, Peña has emphasized in his first talk to troops the significance of family and faith, mission accomplishment, and fostering self-discipline for both personal and organizational growth in driving continuous success and excellence.

The 4CRG said Peña has encouraged the 11ID troopers to seize opportunities that promote personal and professional development, emphasizing the value of investing in skills and knowledge.

The 4CRG said that Peña also reaffirmed his commitment to the 11ID's future plans, focusing on enhancing the command and boosting troop morale.

“I am here as your father, mentor, and disciplinarian. Let us be the example of what we wish to see in our children and future generations,” the 4CRG quoted Peña to have told the 11ID troops.

“Together, we will continue to achieve great things, staying proactive in peace efforts and developmental initiatives within our area of responsibility,” Peña added.

The 4CRG noted that engaging directly with the troops is vital for building rapport, reinforcing the chain of command, and aligning everyone with the shared vision and objectives of the 11ID.

“It’s a moment to instill unity, boost morale, and convey the commitment to lead with integrity and purpose which lays the foundation for mutual respect and cohesiveness,” the 4CRG said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)