New officers of 32IB undergo training

THE 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB) conducted training on rifle zeroing and harboring to strengthen the readiness of new second lieutenants.

The 32IB said the training took place Saturday, March 7, at the Charlie Company headquarters led by Second Lieutenant Christian Salamera, company executive officer.

The training equips newly assigned officers with marksmanship and field survival skills, the 32IB said.

Participants practiced rifle zeroing in prone, kneeling, and standing positions to ensure accuracy.

"The activity emphasizes the importance of weapon familiarization, precision shooting, and disciplined fire control," the 32IB said.

The training included a demonstration of harboring techniques where officers established concealed temporary shelters using field materials and tarpaulins.

The 32IB said the initiative develops tactically proficient junior officers to support the mission of maintaining peace in Basilan. (SunStar Zamboanga)