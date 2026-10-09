New P31-M road, drainage projects turned over in Lamitan City

TWO infrastructure projects worth a combined P31 million, including a solar-lit road and a drainage canal, were formally turned over last week to improve mobility and road safety in two community in Lamitan City, Basilan province.

The projects consist of a P26-million, one-kilometer road with pave shoulders and solar streetlights in Balagtasan village and a P5-million, 100-meter drainage canal in Malo-ong San Jose village.

Engineer Alnaif Ronie Cueva, Ministry of Public Works (MPW)-Basilan acting district engineer, said the drainage system is designed to prevent road flooding and reduce accident risks, while the upgraded road has made travel safer and the transport of farm produce easier for residents.

Cuevas said the Balagtasan road was previously rough, potholed and poorly lit, making travel difficult for residents, particularly those transporting agricultural products.

The upgraded road now features paved shoulders and solar streetlights, improving visibility and accessibility for motorists and other road users.

Cuevas credited Lamitan Mayor Roderick Furigay for supporting the projects, which form part of the ministry’s efforts to improve infrastructure across Basilan.

He also thanked Bangsamoro leadership, including Chief Minister Macacua and Public Works Minister Guerra, for supporting infrastructure development in the province.

Cuevas expressed hope that the proposed second and third phases of the Balagtasan road project would be approved, saying the extensions could provide motorists with a faster alternative route. (SunStar Zamboanga)